LISTEN: 911 call to Lakeway Police from boy locked in hot truck with mom passed out inside

34-year-old Adriane Moss is charged with child endangerment after allegedly leaving her son locked inside a hot car. (Photo: Austin Police Department/MGN Online)

LAKEWAY, Texas (CBS Austin) - The Lakeway Police Department has released 911 audio of a call from a 10-year-old boy locked inside a hot vehicle last week.

On July 22, the boy called from inside a hot truck that he said had been shut off for about an hour. He told the 911 operator that his mother was passed out in the front seat.

The woman was identified at Adriane Moss, 34.

The operator later heard the boy ask his mother to roll down the windows. The woman responded, "no."



Police at the scene said it was 104 degrees outside when the call was placed. They estimate that the temperature inside the vehicle was approximately 123 degrees.

Officers observed that both Moss and her child were sweaty and their hair was matted. Officers detected an alcoholic odor on Moss' breath.

She repeatedly told the child to, "get out of (her) life." When an officer attempted to separate Moss and the child to speak with the child, Moss tried to push the officer away several times.

Moss is charged with abandoning or endangering a child by criminal negligence. Her bond is set at $15,000.

A family member who didn't want to be identified said Moss has had multiple run-ins with the law while in Bastrop. In November 2014, Bastrop County jail records show she was charged with public intoxication, and in January of this year she was charged with harboring a runaway child.

Public record shows she's been convicted of driving while intoxicated and arrested by Austin Police in January 2006, a class B misdemeanor.

"It made me feel embarrassed," said the family member. "I thought she was trying to harm herself and her child at the same time."

CPS said they're still involved in the case and so is law enforcement but they couldn't go into further detail because it's still under investigation.

Moss's attorney told CBS Austin the children aren't in Moss's custody but rather a supervisor of her choice.